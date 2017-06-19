Goldeyes Sign Rookie Andrew Frazier

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed rookie utility player Andrew Frazier to the roster.

The 22-year-old hit .284 with four home runs and 39 RBI in 49 contests for the Crusaders at North Greenville University in Tigersville, South Carolina.

During his junior season, the switch-hitting Frazier batted .333 with two home runs and 33 RBI. A native of Washington, DC, Frazier played his freshman season at Mount St. Mary’s University and his sophomore year at the College of Central Florida before transferring to North Greenville in 2016.

The Goldeyes’ roster currently stands at 21 players, including 11 pitchers and 10 position players.

The Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Lincoln Saltdogs tonight, before returning home on Tuesday, June 27 to host the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

— Staff

