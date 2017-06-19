Point Douglas Pathway Connects Winnipeg Neighbourhood with Downtown, The Forks

WINNIPEG — A new pathway in Point Douglas now connects residents to the Exchange District, downtown, and all the way to The Forks.

Go To the Waterfront is a $418,000 pilot project funded by the province, which includes improved lighting and seating along the existing pathway to extend its hours of use.

“This will encourage recreational, social and economic development by providing continuity between existing waterfront renewal projects like The Forks and the South Point Douglas neighbourhood,” said Paul Jordan, CEO of The Forks North Portage.

The trail has also been widened and extended on Waterfront Drive to the South Point Douglas neighbourhood, as well as soft landscaping improvements.

“Go to the Waterfront is a natural extension of The Forks’ legacy of success in connecting Winnipeggers to their waterfront,” added Jordan. “This project, along with the recent Alexander Dock public consultations, will advance riverfront connectivity for all citizens of our city and province, capitalizing on our strong river city roots.”

