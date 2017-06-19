Lowe’s Opening First Winnipeg Store in 2018

Home improvement giant Lowe’s will open its first store in Winnipeg in early 2018.

As first reported by ChrisD.ca last week, the store will be located at the corner of Kenaston Boulevard and Scurfield Boulevard.

The $34 million investment will boast 95,000 square feet of space, making way for more than 40,000 in-stock products.

“We are excited to have this unique opportunity to join the Winnipeg community and finally open this very first Lowe’s location in Manitoba,” said Jim Caldwell, executive vice-president, Lowe’s Big Box Retail, in a release.

The store will also include an adjacent 20,000 square feet garden centre, and create 125 permanent jobs with an additional 30 to 35 seasonal positions.

Lowe’s has opened three Canadian stores this year, including in Milton, Ontario, Sherwood Park, Alberta and London, Ontario.

