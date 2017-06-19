ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

The Canadian Press » National Post Newspaper Ending Monday Print Edition Starting in July

National Post Newspaper Ending Monday Print Edition Starting in July

National Post Newspaper Ending Monday Print Edition Starting in July

in The Canadian Press0 Comments

By The Canadian Press

National Post
Copies of the Postmedia-owned newspaper National Post are displayed at a hotel in Burnaby, B.C., on Tuesday, January 19, 2016. The National Post newspaper is eliminating its Monday print edition as of July.The newspaper hasn’t published on Mondays during the summer months for eight years. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

TORONTO – The National Post newspaper is eliminating its Monday print edition as of July.

The newspaper hasn’t published on Mondays during the summer months for eight years.

This year, it won’t resume the print edition on Mondays when the summer ends.

But it will introduce a Monday ePaper edition starting July 3.

The company says the decisions will put its National Post brands on a stronger financial footing.

It’s also set to launch new websites for the National Post and Financial Post on Tuesday as well as new mobile apps later this month.

The National Post is owned by Postmedia Network Canada Corp., which also has daily newspapers in major cities including Montreal, Ottawa, Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver.

CP - The Canadian Press


Comments

comments

MENU