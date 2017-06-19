Tourism Winnipeg Airing Two New Commercials During Canada Summer Games

Two new television commercials to promote Winnipeg as a tourist destination to the rest of Canada will air during coverage of the 2017 Canada Summer Games.

Tourism Winnipeg and the city commissioned the spots as part of its sponsorship of the Games.

The commercials will air on TSN and RDS and feature some of the city’s hottest tourist locations, such as Assiniboine Park Zoo, the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, St. Boniface Cathedral, the Manitoba Museum, the Winnipeg Art Gallery and The Forks.

“With the Canada Summer Games right around the corner, now is the perfect time to champion Winnipeg’s remarkable tourism assets with a pair of entertaining, approachable commercials that capture and showcase some of what Winnipeg has to offer,” said Dayna Spiring, president and CEO of Economic Development Winnipeg Inc.

“It’s a great time to bring your friends and family to Winnipeg!”

Winnipeg actor and former Radio-Canada reporter Gabriel Gosselin plays host in the lighthearted spots.

The 2017 Canada Summer Games run July 28 to August 13.

Watch them below:

Comments

comments