Winnipeg Hosting National Planners Conference in 2018

Winnipeg will play host to the Canadian Institute of Planners conference next summer.

The conference — July 19-22, 2018 — is titled “SOUL,” emphasizing key planning elements that help shape and transform communities.

“Planners in Manitoba are eager to give each delegate a warm welcome to the cities that make our province so great,” said conference co-chair Donovan Toews.

The national conference was last held in Winnipeg in 2008, attracting 699 delegates from across Canada and the world.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how the 2018 CIP conference takes shape over the course of 2017, as local planners, elected officials, politicians, and design practitioners work together to form a truly world class program and showcase for delegates coming into the city,” said Mayor Brian Bowman.

The conference is being held in partnership with the Manitoba Professional Planning Institute (MPPI).

This year’s conference is in Calgary, June 18-21.

