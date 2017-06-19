Victims Identified in Two Separate Winnipeg Homicides

Winnipeg police have identified the victims of two separate homicides in the city over the weekend.

Officers on general patrol early Saturday morning came across a number of people in front of a home in the 500 block of Spence Street. As they investigated further, they found a deceased woman on the front porch.

She has been identified as Marilyn Oshawee, 37. Police have since charged Fenisha Peebles, 28, of Winnipeg with manslaughter.

She remains in custody.

On Sunday evening, police responded to a male down in the front yard of a home in the 600 block of Pritchard Avenue.

William George Sumner, 27, was taken to hospital and later died.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

Comments

comments