CC-130 Hercules Performing Rescue Exercise Near Gimli

A CC-130 Hercules aircraft will be flying low on Wednesday in the Gimli area as part of a routine Canadian Armed Forces exercise.

435 Transport and Rescue (T&R) Squadron will conduct the exercise between 9 a.m. and noon as part of ongoing search and rescue training.

The Hercules will be conducting low-level aerial search patterns, while teams will deploy equipment bundles, smoke emitters and night flares.

435 Squadron operates out of 17 Wing Winnipeg and is available 24 hours a day to aid people, aircraft or vessels in distress.

— Staff

Comments

comments