Brandon Delivery Driver Stabbed, Robbed

A Brandon food delivery driver was stabbed and robbed while on the job Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 Block of 11th Street just before 2:30 p.m. where the male driver was approached by a man and a woman. They demanded cash and the victim’s vehicle. During a struggle with the suspects, the victim was stabbed in the arm.

Police later located the male suspect and found him to be in possession of two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to look for the female accomplice.

— Staff

