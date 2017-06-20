ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Brandon Delivery Driver Stabbed, Robbed

Brandon Police Service CrestA Brandon food delivery driver was stabbed and robbed while on the job Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the 500 Block of 11th Street just before 2:30 p.m. where the male driver was approached by a man and a woman. They demanded cash and the victim’s vehicle. During a struggle with the suspects, the victim was stabbed in the arm.

Police later located the male suspect and found him to be in possession of two knives and a small amount of methamphetamine.

The driver was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to look for the female accomplice.

