Police Watchdog Probing Two Allegations of Assault by Officers

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba is probing two separate allegations of assault by a police officer in the province.

The IIU says the first incident stems from an impaired driving arrest on April 21 by an RCMP officer of the Manitou detachment.

It’s alleged the woman involved was assaulted while being arrested following a motor vehicle collision.

The woman wasn’t seriously injured, but the IIU will investigate her claim.

In another incident, a man who was arrested after attending Winnipeg police headquarters on May 17 says he was assaulted by the arresting officer in the interview room. He later attended St. Boniface Hospital for an examination of his injuries, which the IIU says were not serious.

Both investigations are ongoing and no further information was released.

— Staff

Comments

comments