A 37-year-old man was sent to hospital in critical condition Monday night after an assault.

Emergency personnel attended the first 100 block of Martha Street at around 11:10 p.m., where a man had been assaulted and suffered serious head trauma.

Witnesses identified a suspect and cadets located him in the area a short time later.

Sydney Eric Norman Fleury, 43, has been charged with aggravated assault.

He remains in custody.

