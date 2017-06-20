New Selkirk Regional Health Centre to House Region’s First MRI Machine

A marvel of modern architecture with plenty of natural light and brushed silver-looking fixtures and accents is how one would easily describe the first impressions of the new Selkirk Regional Health Centre.

The new facility at 120 Easton Drive replaces the former Selkirk and District General Hospital by double its size at 180,506 square feet.

“This new centre will provide the entire region with more specialized services such as the region’s first MRI, a family birthing unit, and a larger emergency department,” said Minister of Health, Seniors and Active Living Kelvin Goertzen.

“This means staying closer to home for many of residents who previously had to travel out of region for some of these services.”

The Interlake-Eastern Regional Health Authority, which manages the hospital, says the new health centre includes 65 beds, 53 medical/surgical beds, eight obstetrics beds and four special care beds.

As part of the $111 million project, the emergency department was tripled in size, allowing room for a minor treatment area, bedside cardiac monitoring and bariatric room for larger adults. Four bariatric beds will be placed throughout the hospital for obese patients.

Victims of sexual assault will be screened in a private gynecological exam room, while a mental health patient room is available for those having experienced trauma.

The project achieved a Leadership Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) silver rating due to geothermal heat pump technology for cooling and heating, using 7.5 percent recycled content and incorporating materials with low indoor air contaminants.

All existing departments and programs will move into the new facility, with the exception of the audiology program.

Staff will move the first patients into their new beds on Sunday, June 25. A grand opening and public tour of the health centre is scheduled for this fall.

