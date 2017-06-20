More Food, More Music: Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival Waiving Admission

WINNIPEG — There will be more food than ever before. And definitely more music. But organizers of the 6th annual Winnipeg BBQ & Blues Festival are doing away with admission to the street festival this year.

The two-day party on August 11-12 is also eliminating the cooking competition aspect of the festival and giving hungry festival-goers more options to try authentic barbeque cuisine.

Through the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ’s Host It Downtown fund and presenting sponsor Luxe Barbeque Company, the only tickets you’ll need to buy will be for the headlining acts inside the Burton Cummings Theatre.

On Smith Street outside, musical acts such as Big Dave McLean, The Perpetrators, Jack Semple, The Wind Ups, Reverend Rambler, and Scott Nolan will perform. Others include Claire Bestland, B Side Champs, Andrina Turenne and Angel Calnik and Hillbilly Burlesque.

“We have always been blessed to have a strong connection to our local music scene and this year is no different. The outdoor stage will be presenting a great depth of talent for our patrons to enjoy along with cold beverages and a wealth of BBQ dishes,” said Rick Fenton, artistic director of the festival.

Headliners are The Fabulous Thunderbirds featuring Kim Wilson with supporting acts MonkeyJunk and Romi Mayes on Friday night, with The Blind Boys of Alabama featuring The Mariachi Ghost and Jack Semple on Saturday night. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

