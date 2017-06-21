Brandon Woman Assaulted for Not Helping Stranger with His Motorcycle

A Brandon woman was assaulted Tuesday night after a man became irate that she wouldn’t help him pick up his fallen motorcycle.

The unusual encounter happened at around 9 p.m. in a parking lot in the 1300 block of 1st Street.

Police say the woman and her children were parked in the same lot as a man whose motorcycle had fallen over. When she didn’t assist him, police say the man became upset and threw the woman to the ground, causing her to hit her head. He then blocked the entrance to a building, preventing the woman and her children from entering.

Officers arrived and found the man to be combative. The 27-year-old Brandon man was arrested for assault and held in custody until he was sober. He will appear in court in August.

The woman was taken to hospital and treated for her injuries.

