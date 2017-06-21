Dakota Collegiate Field Renamed After Murray Auto Group Family

WINNIPEG — An athletics field behind Dakota Collegiate will now be known as Murray Field.

The field will see the construction of an artificial turf playing field, mini-soccer area, basketball court, and an Indigenous interpretive area.

The field’s name comes from a $250,000 donation by Murray Auto Group and the Dan Murray family.

Approximately $1.8 million has been raised for the project so far, from both public and private donors. An additional $300,000 is being sought to install the lights that will allow the field to be used in the evening.

“This area has many low-income families with children who have tremendous potential,” said Louis Riel superintendent Duane Brothers.

“The Murray Field will be a new community hub, accessible to all of the students from the Dakota family of schools and beyond. It will become a true model of community development throughout Manitoba.”

The first phase of the project will begin in July.

