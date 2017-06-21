ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Dakota Collegiate Field Renamed After Murray Auto Group Family

Dakota Collegiate Field Renamed After Murray Auto Group Family

Dakota Collegiate Field Renamed After Murray Auto Group Family

in News0 Comments

Murray Field
An artist’s rendering of the future Murray Field at Dakota Collegiate. (HANDOUT)

WINNIPEG — An athletics field behind Dakota Collegiate will now be known as Murray Field.

The field will see the construction of an artificial turf playing field, mini-soccer area, basketball court, and an Indigenous interpretive area.

The field’s name comes from a $250,000 donation by Murray Auto Group and the Dan Murray family.

Approximately $1.8 million has been raised for the project so far, from both public and private donors. An additional $300,000 is being sought to install the lights that will allow the field to be used in the evening.

“This area has many low-income families with children who have tremendous potential,” said Louis Riel superintendent Duane Brothers.

“The Murray Field will be a new community hub, accessible to all of the students from the Dakota family of schools and beyond. It will become a true model of community development throughout Manitoba.”

The first phase of the project will begin in July.


Comments

comments

MENU