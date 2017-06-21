Day at Grand Beach Will Cost You Around $40, Says Travel Website

A day in the sand at Grand Beach will set you back just under $40, according to new data ranking 310 beaches from over 70 countries based on price.

Travel website TravelBird examined area costs of beaches around the globe based on the cost of sunscreen, water, beer, ice cream and lunch to form its Beach Price Index.

“This way, travellers can easily identify dream destinations that also offer value for money,” the website says.

Here’s how Grand Beach was ranked (average price):

Sunscreen: $9.15

Water: $1.61

Beer: $3.59

Ice Cream: $2.89

Lunch: $20.90

Add that all up and a trip down Highway 59 comes in at $38.14 per person. (Don’t forget to throw in a mandatory Manitoba park pass for $40.)

The most expensive beach on the list is Kristiansand Beach in Vest-Agder, Norway at $64.61. The cheapest? Cua Dai Beach in Hoi An, Vietnam at $13.18.

Three other Canadian beaches made the list, including Brady’s Beach in B.C., Wasaga Beach in Ontario and Parlee Beach in New Brunswick.

Prices were calculated based on similar items available in nearby hotels/resorts, pharmacies (sunscreen), and supermarkets to find an average.

Comments

comments