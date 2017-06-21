Manitoba Music Renames Aboriginal Music Program to Indigenous

WINNIPEG — To better reflect the name in referring to First Nations, Metis, and Inuit peoples, Manitoba Music has renamed its Aboriginal Music Program to the Indigenous Music Development Program.

The name comes after consultation with the program’s steering committee and references the UN Declaration on Rights of Indigenous Peoples, which Canada adopted in 2016.

The program was first established in 2004 to develop sustainable careers in Manitoba’s music industry.

Manitoba Music has partnered this week with the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network for the third edition of its Aboriginal Day Live Music Meeting, offering one-on-one mentor meetings with music managers, artistic directors, and media from across Canada.

Wednesday is National Aboriginal Day, which the federal government announced it would change to National Indigenous Peoples Day, effective in 2018.

— Staff

Comments

comments