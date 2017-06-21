The Treble Opening for Sam Roberts at Super-Spike

Local rockers The Treble will be the opening act for the Sam Roberts Band at this summer’s MTS Super-Spike volleyball tournament.

The band takes the stage on Saturday, July 22 at Maple Grove Rugby Park.

Organizers say team registrations for Western Canada’s larger outdoor beach volleyball tournament are on record pace with more than 325 teams already registered. The deadline to form a team is Friday, July 14. All MTS Super-Spike tournament participants receive free access for the concert series and on-site festivities.

Team registration is $59 per person, while a festival pass for non-tournament participants is $35 at SuperSpike.ca.

The tournament runs July 21-22.

