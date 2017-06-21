Winnipeg Man Killed in Crash with Semi on Highway 3

A 28-year-old Winnipeg man died Wednesday when his vehicle collided head-on with a semi-trailer truck on Highway 3.

The crash happened at around 6:40 a.m. about five kilometres south of Sanford, Manitoba.

RCMP say the northbound vehicle veered into the southbound lane and into the semi’s path.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene. It’s unclear if the man was wearing a seatbelt at the time, or whether alcohol was a factor.

The 49-year-old Winnipeg man driving the semi wasn’t injured.

