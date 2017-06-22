North End Mural Wins Award for ‘Mural of the Year’

A 60-foot mural on Main Street that welcomes people to Winnipeg’s North End has won the 2016 Mural of the Year Award.

“Mending,” a mural painted by artist collective the Clandestinos, also known as Toronto-based husband and wife street art duo, Bruno Smoky and Shalak Attack, is Graffiti Art Programming’s latest contribution to Winnipeg’s public artscape.

The mural located at the Vineyard Church, 782 Main Street, honours the strength and resilience of First Nation women across the Americas, and remembers missing and murdered Indigenous women.

“Mending” was also created in partnership with Synonym Art Consultation and the North End Community Renewal Corporation (NECRC).

The award was bestowed by Murals of Winnipeg and will be formally presented during a luncheon today at noon.

— Staff

Comments

comments