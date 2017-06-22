City Renames Administration Building After Former Mayor Susan Thompson

Winnipeg’s Administration Building has been renamed in honour of former mayor Susan Thompson.

Thompson, the city’s 40th mayor, was in Winnipeg on Thursday for the honour.

“Simply said, this is one of the most incredible honours of my life,” Thompson said. “We are in a time of history when the importance of recognizing and acknowledging the leadership of women is paramount, and the Susan A. Thompson Building makes this statement.”

Thompson said it’s her wish that the naming be a symbol of recognition and respect for all the women of Winnipeg.

Thompson was Winnipeg’s first female mayor and served two terms from 1992–1998. She later went on to become the first woman Consul General at the Canadian Consulate in Minneapolis, the founding president and CEO of the University of Winnipeg Foundation, and was a recipient of the Order of Manitoba.

The naming of the Susan A. Thompson Building was supported unanimously by city council.

