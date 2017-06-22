Winnipeg Jets Release 2017-18 Schedule; Will Face Vegas Three Times

The Winnipeg Jets will face the new Vegas Golden Knights three times during the 2017-18 NHL regular season.

The Jets travel to Nevada on November 10 as part of their 82-game schedule, which was released on Thursday.

Vegas comes to Winnipeg twice during the season to play December 1 and February 1 at the newly-named Bell MTS Place, where fans will get another look at former Jet Chris Thorburn. The right winger and soon-to-be unrestricted free agent was dealt to Vegas on Wednesday during the expansion draft.

The longest homestand of the Jets’ season will span 10 games from January 30 to February 20. The longest road trip of the season will see the Jets play six games from March 4-13 away from Bell MTS Place.

The Jets open their season at home on October 4 against the Toronto Maple Leafs, followed by the team’s first road game at Calgary on October 7.

Television broadcast schedules will be released at a later date. TSN 1290 will carry all 82 games of the season on the radio.

The league released new Adidas jerseys for all 31 teams for the upcoming season earlier this week.

Winnipeg Jets 2017-18 schedule

