Winnipeg Man Jumps on Hood of Police Car Asking Officers to Shoot Him

A 27-year-old man armed with a knife and scissors jumped on the hood of a Winnipeg police car on Tuesday, asking officers to shoot him.

Police say Errol Quincy Monias had earlier robbed a convenience store in the 600 block of Selkirk Avenue and was then checking door handles of vehicles in the area.

Police found the suspect near McKenzie Street and Pritchard Avenue armed with the weapons when he charged at officers. He yelled at them to shoot him, to which police deployed a Taser on the suspect. When not successful, the man jumped on the hood of a police car and again demanded officers shoot him. A second Taser was deployed and Monias was arrested.

He faces numerous charges, including robbery, possession of a weapon, assaulting a peace officer, and failing to comply with a recognizance and probation order.

Monias remains in custody.

— Staff

