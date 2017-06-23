New Pediatric Ward Opens at Brandon Regional Health Centre

The new pediatric ward at Brandon Regional Health Centre is now open on a recently renovated second-floor space of the hospital.

The ward features seven single rooms in addition to a new playroom and opened for patients and families at the end of May 2017.

“When children get sick, they will now have a safe, modern space where they and their families can go to make sure they get the quality care they need,” said Health, Seniors and Active Living Minister Kelvin Goertzen.

“This project completes the first phase of the redevelopment of the Brandon Regional Health Centre and this renewed space will make a real difference for families that need to access care.”

The Westman Dreams for Kids Foundation raised $150,000 towards the renovation, while the Brandon Regional Health Centre Foundation contributed over $600,000 as raised through its Room for Renewal Campaign.

Construction of the $13.75 million redevelopment project will continue through until May 2019.

