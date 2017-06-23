A Chance at Stardom: Winnipeg Actors Sought for Kristen Stewart Film

WINNIPEG — An upcoming film starring Kristen Stewart is seeking some Winnipeg actors this summer.

Local casting company Jim Heber Casting has put the call out for “diverse submissions” in various actor roles (18+) to work a day or two between July 17 and August 21 on the film “JT Leroy.”

According to IMDB, the film is about a young woman named Savannah Knoop who spends six years pretending to be a transgender writer named JT Leroy, the made-up literary persona of her sister-in-law.

The film also stars Laura Dern and Diane Kruger.

Auditions are scheduled for Thursday, July 29. A few of the roles have French dialogue scripted. The film is being locally co-produced by Buffalo Gal Pictures.

Those interested can email a recent photo and their contact information to jimhebercasting@gmail.com.

No previous acting experience is necessary and all actors will be compensated, as per ACTRA.

