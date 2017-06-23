Wind Could Significantly Raise Levels on Lake Winnipeg, Lake Manitoba: Province

WINNIPEG — The Hydrologic Forecast Centre of Manitoba Infrastructure is reporting a strong wind-effect warning for the South Basin of Lake Winnipeg and south Lake Manitoba areas Friday afternoon and Saturday.

“Wind speed and direction could raise levels by as much as three to five feet with the highest setup occurring as a result of the strongest winds,” the centre said in a release. “In addition, these winds can result in significant wave action on shorelines.”

Property owners are advised to take precautions.

— Staff

Comments

comments