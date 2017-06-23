Manitoba Museum Receives Imagine Canada Accreditation

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Museum is the first in Canada to receive accreditation from the Imagine Canada’s Standards Program.

The accreditation certifies that the museum meets a Canada-wide set of shared standards for charities and non-profits designed to strengthen practices in five fundamental areas: board governance, financial accountability and transparency, fundraising, staff management, and volunteer involvement.

Scott Craig, the museum’s board chair, says achieving such accreditation took two years.

“This endorsement establishes a very high level of credibility and trust with funders, donors, partners, staff and volunteers,” Craig said.

The announcement was made Thursday night during the museum’s annual general meeting, where the board revealed the museum’s 25th consecutive balanced budget for 2016-17, a 35 percent growth in museum memberships to 15,469 members, and an increase in admissions revenue.

Comments

comments