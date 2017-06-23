Misericordia Urgent Care Centre Closing Overnight

WINNIPEG — As the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre prepares to close its 24-hour centre in the fall, the hospital will close overnight beginning on July 5.

Patients will only be accepted between 7:30 a.m. and 8 p.m., seven days per week.

“We see low patient volumes at Misericordia Urgent Care Centre in the overnight hours. Those volumes drop throughout the night to an average of one patient per hour between midnight and 6 a.m.,” said Dr. Brock Wright, WRHA vice-president of clinical services and chief medical officer.

Wright says since the announced changes in April, patient numbers have decreased by about 12 percent.

“What this says to us is that people are already taking steps to seek non-urgent care in other settings, and the region’s hospitals are ready and able to accommodate any increased volume this change may cause.”

MUCC staff who would normally work overnight will be offered day and evening shifts.

The Misericordia Urgent Care Centre is scheduled to be transitioned into a community-based intravenous clinic on October 3, 2017.

