Thinking they could only scan some of their items at the Walmart self-checkout in Brandon, three people are facing theft charges.

Police were called to the Walmart in the Corral Centre Thursday evening where two people failed to pay for just under $200 in clothing, food and electronics prior to leaving the store. A 43-year-old man and 36-year-old woman were released to appear in court in August.

In a second incident, a 28-year-old woman also only scanned some of her items.

— Staff

