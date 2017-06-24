One Last Bowl: Academy Lanes Closing in July

A popular Winnipeg bowling alley will close its lanes next month after 35 years.

The management of Academy Lanes tells ChrisD.ca their property’s landlord rejected their lease offer and wants to take the building in a different direction. They will close their doors as of July 18.

“We have been honoured by your loyalty and humbled by your appreciation throughout the years,” president Todd Britton wrote in a message to customers.

Britton plans to relocate the bowling alley to another location in the future, but couldn’t say when that may be.

The owners also operate Academy Lanes West in Westwood and Billy Mosienko Lanes on Main Street.

