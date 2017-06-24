ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

News » Man Charged in Attempted Robbery After Pointing Shotgun at Clerk

By David Klassen

Winnipeg Police CrestA 21-year-old man was arrested after an attempted robbery on Thursday in the 200 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Winnipeg police say the lone male entered a convenience store and demanded money while concealing his face and holding a shotgun at around 10:45 p.m.

The gun was pointed at the employee and a brief confrontation ensued, resulting in the suspect leaving without any cash. No one was injured and no shots were fired.

Police caught up to the suspect at around 2 a.m. the following morning in the area of Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street. A short time later, he was arrested at a home in the 300 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Carl Avery Daniels of Winnipeg faces several weapons and armed robbery charges. He remains in custody.


