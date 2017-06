Manitoba RCMP were on scene Sunday of two serious collisions that closed two highways.

The first involved a single-vehicle crashing into a hydro pole on Highway 7 between Road 105 and Road 106.

The other involved a collision between a van and a semi-truck on Highway 16, which closed the roadway between Gladstone and Highway 1.

Police say serious injuries occurred in both collisions, but further details weren’t immediately available.

— Staff

