Police Arrest Man After Osborne Village Robbery

Winnipeg police have arrested a man after a robbery and attempted robbery in Osborne Village on Friday afternoon.

At around 3:30 p.m., the suspect entered Shoppers Drug Mart while concealing his face and armed with a blunt object. Police say he failed to make off with any goods.

Shortly after at around 4:05 p.m., the same man entered the nearby Safeway on River Avenue with a knife. He approached an employee and her child and made demands. He fled with an undisclosed amount of money and merchandise.

Police say the same man then robbed a gas station in the 1300 block of Taylor Avenue at around 11:30 p.m. He later tried to rob a beer vendor in the 100 block of Keewatin Street on Saturday afternoon, but left empty-handed.

An officer with the K9 unit spotted the suspect in the 1500 block of Notre Dame Avenue and made an arrest.

Brendon Malcolm McIvor, 34, from Cross Lake is facing several robbery and weapons charges. He remains in custody.

