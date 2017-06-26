Police Net Meth, Fake Gun at Manitoba Checkstop

A checkstop set up over the weekend along Highway 1 east of Winnipeg ended up taking a quantity of methamphetamine off the streets.

RCMP from the St-Pierre-Jolys and Oakbank detachments were stationed on the Trans-Canada at PR 207 when they checked the vehicle of a driver whose licence was suspended.

Police found 211 grams of methamphetamine, an imitation firearm and drug paraphernalia shortly after midnight on Saturday.

Wilfred Galvin, 35, faces drugs and weapons charges, as well as failing to comply with a probation order and four counts of failing to comply with a recognizance.

Galvin was taken into custody and was to appear in Winnipeg court on Monday.

Police continue to investigate.

