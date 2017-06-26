Two Killed in Weekend Crashes on Manitoba Roads

Two people died in separate crashes on Manitoba roads over the weekend.

The first was a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 north of Teulon on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say a pickup truck lost control and struck a telephone pole at around 12:43 p.m., sending the 81-year-old RM of Armstrong man to hospital in serious condition. He later died of his injuries.

Shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 16 at Road 54 West.

RCMP say a van travelling south on Highway 16 attempted to pass another vehicle and was struck head-on by a northbound semi-truck pulling two trailers.

The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the second collision.

Both highways were closed for several hours as police investigated.

