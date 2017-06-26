Two Killed in Weekend Crashes on Manitoba Roads

ChrisD.ca on Vimeo ChrisD.ca on YouTube ChrisD.ca on Facebook ChrisD.ca on Twitter

RCMP Logo VehicleTwo people died in separate crashes on Manitoba roads over the weekend.

The first was a single-vehicle collision on Highway 7 north of Teulon on Sunday afternoon.

RCMP say a pickup truck lost control and struck a telephone pole at around 12:43 p.m., sending the 81-year-old RM of Armstrong man to hospital in serious condition. He later died of his injuries.

Shortly thereafter at 1:30 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 16 at Road 54 West.

RCMP say a van travelling south on Highway 16 attempted to pass another vehicle and was struck head-on by a northbound semi-truck pulling two trailers.

The driver of the van, a 23-year-old man from the RM of Westlake-Gladstone, was pronounced deceased on scene. The driver of the semi was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Speed is considered a factor in the second collision.

Both highways were closed for several hours as police investigated.

