Building on the Move Cutting Power in Brandon Area

A planned power outage on Tuesday, June 27 will affect customers near the Trans-Canada Highway in the Brandon area.

A large building being moved to Saskatchewan will need power lines temporarily shut off to ensure a safe passage. The move will begin at Riverbend Colony southeast of Carberry.

Most service interruptions will occur between Sydney and Griswold. The community of Chater and Campbell’s Trailer Court will also be affected.

Hydro says the outages will occur between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. for approximately 30 to 60 minutes as the building moves west.

— Staff

Comments

comments