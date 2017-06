A man in his 30s remains in critical condition in hospital after being shot in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street on Sunday.

Winnipeg police responded to the rear lane at around 9:50 p.m. and say the man appears to have been shot in the upper body while walking. Police don’t believe the shooting to be random.

Investigators ask anyone with information to contact them at (204) 986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at (204) 786-TIPS (8477).

