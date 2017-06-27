Manitoba’s Best Named to 2017 Sports Hall of Fame

By Brian Schultz

Five athletes, three builders and one team are being inducted into the 2017 Manitoba Sports Hall of Fame.

The recipients, announced Tuesday in Winnipeg, will make up the 38th annual induction ceremony at the Victoria Inn on November 4.

This year’s recipients include:

Sandra Carroll

Basketball, athlete

Basketball, athlete Jaimie Dawson

Badminton, athlete

Badminton, athlete Coleen Dufresne

All Round, builder

All Round, builder Wayne Hildahl

Sport medicine/Special Olympics, builder

Sport medicine/Special Olympics, builder Arthur (Art) Johnston*

Golf, builder

*Posthumous

Golf, builder *Posthumous Jamie (Hancharyk) Jones

All Round, athlete

All Round, athlete Cindy Klassen

Speed Skating, athlete

Speed Skating, athlete Bob Kraemer

All Round, athlete

All Round, athlete 1995 Kelly MacKenzie Team

Curling, team

“These eight individuals and one team join an exclusive club of Manitoba’s finest in sport,” said Jamie Kraemer, chair of the Hall of Fame’s Board of Directors.

“We strive to collect, preserve, celebrate and showcase the history and heritage of sport excellence and achievement and these eight recipients and one team have earned their place in Manitoba’s sport history. Collectively with those we honoured back in April at Sport Manitoba’s Night of Champions in our Veteran Induction, 2017 is an exceptional slate!”

