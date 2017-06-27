Suspect Charged in Numerous Bank, Business Robberies

Police have arrested a man believed to be responsible for a string of bank and commercial robberies dating back to last February.

A number of financial institutions were targeted between February 15, 2016 and June 26, 2017. Police say they included locations on McPhillips Street, Main Street, Ellice Avenue, St. Mary’s Road, St. James Street and Regent Avenue.

Police say in all cases, the suspect acted alone and threatened staff while wearing a disguise.

Rakesh Rakesh, 39 of Winnipeg, was arrested on Tuesday. He faces three counts of armed robbery, six counts of disguise with intent, four counts of robbery and possession of a weapon.

