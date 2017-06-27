Canada’s Largest Living Flag to Form at Portage and Main

How does the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ out-do themselves every July 1? Well, for starters, they could bring their annual Canada Day living flag to the city’s most iconic intersection.

Thousands of Winnipeggers will gather at Portage and Main this year for the seventh anniversary of the yearly event to form a maple leaf.

The community is invited out to wear red on Saturday from 8-10 a.m., rain or shine.

“Canada Day is all about celebrating our love for our country, and appreciating the values that bind us together as a nation,” said Stefano Grande, CEO of the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ.

“This year, for the first time ever, we’re bringing the Canada Day living maple leaf to the iconic Portage and Main intersection as we come together to celebrate Canada 150, our country, our city and our downtown.”

T-shirt distribution will begin at 8 a.m. at 201 Portage for the first 2,500 people. Roving entertainment will keep guests entertained, such as the Dirty Catfish Brass Band, the Winnipeg Goldeyes, Canada Day swag handouts, and more.

The flag formation will begin at 8:40 a.m., followed by speeches at 9:10 a.m. The official living flag photo will be taken at 9:30 a.m.

