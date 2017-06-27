Goldeyes Sign Canadian Pitcher Evan Rutckyj

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have signed left-handed Canadian pitcher Evan Rutckyj to the 2017 roster.

Rutckyj made one appearance earlier this season for the Double-A Eastern League’s Trenton Thunder (New York Yankees). The Windsor, Ontario native combined for a 3.60 ERA in 10.0 innings pitched last season at three levels of the Yankees’ farm system.

Rutckyj, 25, was drafted by the Yankees in the 16th round in 2010 out of St. Joseph’s Catholic High School in St. Thomas, Ontario.

The Goldeyes placed right-handed pitcher Edwin Carl on the disabled list, retroactive to June 24.

The Winnipeg Goldeyes open a three-game series against the Gary SouthShore RailCats tonight. First pitch is 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park.

