Portage la Prairie RCMP Looking for Potentially Violent Man with a Gun

RCMP in Portage la Prairie are on high alert as they try to locate a suspect armed with a long gun.

Police stopped a stolen vehicle at Panko’s Food Store on Tuesday, where two females were taken into custody. One man fled on foot, reportedly with the firearm.

Police say both females were known to them.

Police and neighbouring detachments are searching for the man and ask all residents in the area to remain inside their homes. Portage schools were placed on lockdown for the safety of the children, but as of 6 p.m., only Fort la Reine School remained in lockdown.

This story will be updated.

