Attempted Murder Charges Laid in Sherbrook Shooting

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a shooting in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street on Sunday.

A 36-year-old man was taken to hospital in critical condition shortly before 10 p.m. after being shot in the rear lane.

On Monday, police arrested Kalvin George Hitchings, 32 of Winnipeg, during a traffic stop in the area of Main Street and Manitoba Avenue. Officers seized a loaded handgun from the vehicle.

Hitchings faces attempted murder charges, along with a list of weapons charges. He remains in custody.

— Staff

Comments

comments