Gimli Film Festival Unveils Largest Program in Its History

WINNIPEG — Even the fussiest of film-goer will find something to enjoy at the 2017 Gimli Film Festival.

In what’s being billed as the largest program to date, with 134 diverse and acclaimed films making up this year’s lineup, featuring 72 short films, 26 documentary feature films, and 36 fiction feature films from all over the world.

It’s the 17th year for the festival, which is also celebrating Canada’s 150th birthday with special screenings of some of the most beloved Manitoban and Canadian films of all time.

A slate of 23 Manitoba premieres makes up the schedule, including nine Canadian premieres and five world premieres.

Special screenings include the Canadian premiere of “Dina,” winner of the Grand Jury Prize at the 2017 Sundance Film Festival, a brave and unconventional love story about an eccentric woman overcoming tragedy and finding true love; and the Iranian Best Foreign Feature 2017 Academy Awards winner “The Salesman,” about a young couple living in tense circumstances in Tehran.

Admission this year includes a special $5 ticket price for the kickoff on the 26th with “The Great Canadian Film Series.”

Passes are now on sale at multiple tiers: 50% of tickets to all films will be available in advance up to 5 p.m. the day before the screening. The remaining 50% will be rush seating on a first-come, first-served basis at the door.

Super Pass – $100

Access to all films plus the hospitality events.

100 Super Passes available.

Access to all films plus the hospitality events. 100 Super Passes available. Film Pass – $75

Access to films only.

150 Film Passes available.

Access to films only. 150 Film Passes available. Filmmakers Pass – $75

Access to all films and filmmakers networking events, including Filmmakers Reception on Sat July 29th.

50 Filmmakers Passes available.

Access to all films and filmmakers networking events, including Filmmakers Reception on Sat July 29th. 50 Filmmakers Passes available. Individual Film Tickets – $10

Canada 150 Programming – $5

Tickets and passes can be purchased on Eventbrite, by phone at (204) 642-8846, or at the GFF box office, 41 Centre Street on July 1-2, 8-9, 15-16, 22-30.

The Gimli Film Festival runs July 26-30.

ChrisD.ca is a proud media partner of this year’s festival.

Comments

comments