Canada Day 2017: Where to Celebrate #Canada150 in Winnipeg

Canada’s 150th birthday is being celebrated far and wide this year, including locally in Winnipeg across Manitoba. Here’s what’s happening to ring in our country’s special day on Saturday, July 1.

The Forks

Canada Day’s biggest celebration in Winnipeg will be at The Forks, as Canada 150 festivities take over the city’s busiest tourist spot. Whitehorse headlines the main stage, with over 50 local acts booked to perform on five stages.

A stunning fireworks spectacle by award-winning Archangel Fireworks will cap off the day of celebrations at 11 p.m.

The Manitoba Museum

A special Canada 150 exhibit, Legacies of Confederation: A New Look at Manitoba History, will waive admission for children wearing red and white on July 1. Visitors are invited to complete the Canada Day Scavenger Hunt, inspired by animals featured on Canadian coins, for a chance to win a family membership. Canada Day hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Adult admission is $19.50, $15.50 for students & senior citizens, $12.50 for children, and children under 3 are free. (includes choice of any one area plus World’s Giant Dinosaurs).

Canadian Museum for Human Rights

Visitors on July 1 who adorn themselves in red and white, sing the national anthem or otherwise display their Canadian pride will be admitted into the museum’s galleries for $5. Admission for children 7 and under is free. The museum will be open on Saturday from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. Now through July 1, CMHR will also adorn its Israel Asper Tower of Hope maple-leaf red.

Assiniboine Park & Zoo

Visitors can enjoy a festive atmosphere, with extra activities and the first 150 people at the Assiniboine Park Zoo each day (July 1-3) will receive a free polar bear token at the main entrance. The Assiniboine Park Zoo is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Live entertainment on the park’s Lyric Stage from 1 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Opening ceremonies and free Canada Day birthday cake at 3:30 p.m. The night will be capped off with a spectacular fireworks display at 10:40 p.m.

Osborne Village

The Osborne Village Street Festival & Canada Day Celebration begins Friday, June 30, kicking off two and a half days of festivities. The annual festival is just over one kilometre long, featuring live entertainment, food trucks/carts, a family fun zone, handcraft market, Movies in the Village, and street side shopping.

Osborne Street will close at approximately 6 p.m. on Friday. The festival site begins to emerge within hours for a fully functioning patio, entertaining, eating and shopping experience. Canada Day on the main stage kicks off with opening ceremonies at 11 a.m.

More than 70,000 people are expected to converge on the village this weekend.

Osborne Village Street Art

While down in the Village on Canada Day, check out a group of 25 local artists who will be transforming an entire alley. The (legal) painting will occur between River Avenue and Stradbrook Avenue (on the east side of Osborne street). Eric Olek (Friday Knights Clothing), and Peatr Thomas (graphic designer / mural artist) spearheaded the project when they began looking for alleys to host a legal “jam in.” The Osborne Village BIZ was interested in painting over years of illegal graffiti and formed a partnership with the artists. Painting will occur on building backsides, power pedestals and garbage bins. A mobile skate park will also be erected near the alleyway to host a best trick contest.

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market

St. Norbert Farmers’ Market opens at 8 a.m. with free activities for the whole family, including sheep shearing, fabulous music and dance, a historic tour, face painting, a bouncy castle, farm animals, and fireworks at dusk. The St. Norbert Community Choir will perform O Canada at 5:30 p.m., with Baltimore Road taking the stage at 6 p.m. Sweet Alibi plays at 9:30 p.m.

Canada Day Living Flag

Thousands will gather at Portage and Main to form the Canada Day living flag, as organized by the Downtown Winnipeg BIZ. T-shirt distribution will begin at 8 a.m., followed by the flag formation at 8:40 p.m. People are asked to arrive wearing red.

Royal Aviation Museum of Western Canada

Visit the museum on July 1 to see their aircraft collection and learn about Canadian aviation history, from bush planes to supersonic jets. Scour the 90,000-square-foot hangar in search of all 13 provincial and territorial flags and create a Canada Day windsock to see which way the wind blows. Open Saturday and Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

Getting around

Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule on July 1, but will have special service to some popular events..

Special Canada Day service includes:

· A FREE Canada Day Shuttle service linking The Forks and Osborne Village will be operating from noon until 12 a.m.

· Extra Route 11 Portage buses will be operating between The Forks and Assiniboine Park from noon until 11 p.m. Regular transit fares apply.

Canad Inns Canada Day park & ride service:

· There will be several park & ride shuttles operating to and from Assiniboine Park throughout the day.

Post-fireworks departures:

· The Forks: buses will be available on Main Street between York Avenue and Graham Avenue.

· Assiniboine Park to Downtown: buses will be available at eastbound Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.

· Assiniboine Park to St. James/Assiniboia areas: buses will be available at westbound Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.

· Regular transit fares apply.

Elsewhere in Manitoba…

Oak Hammock Marsh

Enjoy a slice of Canada Day Cake at 2 p.m., have the Canadian flag or favourite animal painted on your cheeks by an artistic nature interpreter.

Explore some lesser-known parts of the marsh from a horse-drawn wagon from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Extra fee of $5 for non-members of the Interpretive Centre and $3 for members for this half-hour to 45-minute ride. Festivities run from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Participate in a guided canoe adventure ($3 for members and $5 for non-members) or rent your own canoe ($15 per hour).

Selkirk

Celebrate Canada Day on the Selkirk Waterfront, with activities running all day long in and around the area, capped off by the region’s most spectacular fireworks display after sunset. Legendary Manitoba rock and rollers Harlequin headline the live entertainment line-up. The fun starts at 10 a.m.

Brandon

Stop by the Riverbank Discovery Centre for a Canada Day living flag, cultural performances, and displays, children’s activities, a free concert by Doc Walker (9 p.m.) and fireworks at 11 p.m.

West St. Paul

The community is hosting festivities and live entertainment at the Sunova Centre beginning with a vendor sale at 9 a.m. Fireworks end the day of celebrations at 10:45 p.m.

RM of St. Andrews

Canada Day celebrations and a BBQ will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the St. Andrews Rectory and Heritage Centre. Live entertainment includes Old Tyme Music with Lloyd Thomas.

Brokenhead/ Beausejour

Activities include the Garson pancake breakfast, family fun day picnic, live entertainment, vendors, food, and refreshments, plus a Canada Day swim.

This article will be updated as more events are added leading up to July 1. Something we missed? Drop us an email.

