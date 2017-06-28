Southern Manitoba Border Crossings Expecting Influx of Travellers

The Canada Border Services Agency expects border crossings in southern Manitoba to be busier than usual this long weekend.

The CBSA has some tips for travellers entering the country to help speed up the process.

Bring proper ID:

The CBSA says to ensure proper ID is ready to present to a screening officer, such as a passport. If you are a U.S. permanent resident, ensure you carry proof of your status such as a U.S. Permanent Resident Card.

The CBSA says to ensure proper ID is ready to present to a screening officer, such as a passport. If you are a U.S. permanent resident, ensure you carry proof of your status such as a U.S. Permanent Resident Card. Plan ahead:

Arriving at the border in the morning, rather than in the afternoon or evening, gives you the best chance of avoiding lineups. In Manitoba, the CBSA recommends using the Emerson border crossing during peak travel times as it is open 24/7 and has the greatest capacity to process large volumes of traffic. Border wait times are available online or by using the CanBorder app.

Arriving at the border in the morning, rather than in the afternoon or evening, gives you the best chance of avoiding lineups. In Manitoba, the CBSA recommends using the Emerson border crossing during peak travel times as it is open 24/7 and has the greatest capacity to process large volumes of traffic. Border wait times are available online or by using the CanBorder app. Make a full declaration:

Anyone arriving in Canada must report their goods and answer questions truthfully. The CBSA says certain goods may be prohibited or inadmissible to Canada, so do your research beforehand.

Anyone arriving in Canada must report their goods and answer questions truthfully. The CBSA says certain goods may be prohibited or inadmissible to Canada, so do your research beforehand. Leave fireworks (and firearms) at home:

Looking to make a bang this Canada Day? Written authorization and import permits are required to bring fireworks into Canada. To avoid the extra hassle, consider buying them in Canada after you cross the border. To avoid potential seizure or criminal charges, the CBSA also recommends visitors leave their firearms at home. If you do choose to travel with firearms, you must declare them at the first opportunity and meet all import requirements.

Looking to make a bang this Canada Day? Written authorization and import permits are required to bring fireworks into Canada. To avoid the extra hassle, consider buying them in Canada after you cross the border. To avoid potential seizure or criminal charges, the CBSA also recommends visitors leave their firearms at home. If you do choose to travel with firearms, you must declare them at the first opportunity and meet all import requirements. Know the rules on alcohol:

To bring alcohol into Canada, you must meet the minimum age where you enter Canada (18 years in Manitoba). Personal exemptions equal approximately two bottles of wine, one bottle of liquor, or a 24-pack of beer — any additional quantities of alcohol are subject to duties and taxes. Provincial limits also apply.

Last Canada Day, CBSA officers in southern Manitoba processed more than 7,100 travellers in 3,600 vehicles.

Comments

comments