A 55-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night in a farm tractor accident on Provincial Road 43.

Steinbach RCMP responded to a rural property at around 9:10 p.m. when the tractor flipped and landed on the woman.

Police say the woman was operating the tractor in her yard at the time. She was pronounced deceased on scene.

Family members were present when the accident happened.

No foul play is suspected and police have concluded their investigation.

