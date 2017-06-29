What’s Open and Closed on Canada Day in Winnipeg

As Canada parties hard to ring in its 150th birthday on July 1, some changes to operating hours are in effect this long weekend in Winnipeg. Looking for something fun to do? We’ve rounded up a list of events happening across the city and province.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Closed

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Cadillac Fairview — Closed

Grant Park — Closed

Outlet Collection — Closed

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Winnipeg and Brandon locations:

Most Liquor Marts in Winnipeg and Brandon will open at 9 a.m. and close at 11 p.m. on June 29-30, with the exception of cityplace, Hargrave & Ellice, Main & Pritchard, Tyndall Market and all Liquor Mart Express locations, which will each close at their regular time.

Saturday, July 1

All Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Marts will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with the exception of cityplace, which will be closed. All Liquor Mart Express locations will be closed.

See liquormarts.ca/hours for rural hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, July 3, 2017 for Canada Day.

Recycling/Garbage/Yard Waste Collection

Recycling, garbage and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled on the Canada Day long weekend for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill hours of operation (commercial customers only)

Saturday, July 1 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday, July 2 — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Winnipeg Transit

Saturday, July 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.

Special Canada Day service includes:

· A FREE Canada Day Shuttle service linking The Forks and Osborne Village will be operating from noon until 12 a.m.

· Extra Route 11 Portage buses will be operating between The Forks and Assiniboine Park from noon until 11 p.m. Regular transit fares apply.

Canad Inns Canada Day park & ride service:

· There will be several Park & Ride shuttles operating to and from Assiniboine Park throughout the day. For details visit Winnipeg Transit or contact 311.

Post-fireworks departures:

· The Forks: buses will be available on Main Street between York Avenue and Graham Avenue.

· Assiniboine Park to Downtown: buses will be available at eastbound Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.

· Assiniboine Park to St. James/Assiniboia areas: buses will be available at westbound Portage Avenue at Overdale Street.

· Regular transit fares apply.

For route and schedule information, visit Winnipeg Transit or contact 311.

Leisure Centres

The Fort Rouge Leisure Centre and St. James Civic Centre will be closed on Saturday, July 1st and will be open on Monday, July 3rd.

All other Leisure Centres will be closed on Monday, July 3. Regular hours of operation resume on Tuesday, July 4.

Swimming Pools

Indoor Pools

All City of Winnipeg indoor swimming pools will be closed on Saturday, July 1.

Outdoor Pools

Weather permitting, all City of Winnipeg outdoor pools, with the exception of Westdale and Happyland pools, will be open Saturday, July 1. Operating hours vary by pool.

Spray Pads

Spray pads will be open on Saturday July 1 and include the following locations:

Central Park

Fort Rouge Park

Lindenwoods

Provencher Park

Jill Officer Park

Central Corydon – River Heights

St. Norbert

St. James Assiniboia Centennial Pool

Shaughnessy Park

Sturgeon Heights

Vimy Ridge Memorial

West Kildonan Memorial

WestdaleWaverley Heights

Gateway

Lindsey Wilson Park

Machray Park

Park City West

Operating hours for spray pads are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. For more information, please view the spray pad schedule available online at City of Winnipeg – Spray Pads or contact 311.

Libraries

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Saturday, July 1 and Monday, July 3.

Animal Services Agency

Friday, June 30 — 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 — Closed

Sunday, July 2 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Monday, July 3 — Noon to 5 p.m.

Cemeteries

Cemetery grounds at Brookside, St. Vital and Transcona Cemeteries will be open for visitation from 8:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. during the Canada Day long weekend.

Winnipeg Parking Authority

Friday, June 30– 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday, July 1 –Closed

Sunday, July 2 — Closed

Monday, July 3 — Closed

Reminder: on-street parking within the City of Winnipeg is free on Sundays and holidays including Canada Day.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Harbour View, John Blumberg, Kildonan Park and Windsor Park Golf Courses will be open every day during the Canada Day long weekend from dawn until dusk, 6:00 a.m. to sundown.

