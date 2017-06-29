Flin Flon Man Facing Multiple Child Pornography Charges

A Flin Flon man is facing child pornography charges after an investigation by the Manitoba RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE).

Darwyn Wasylciw, 19, was arrested on Monday and charged with accessing and possessing child pornography, and two counts of breaching probation.

He remains in custody and was to appear in The Pas court on Thursday.

“The RCMP is committed to combatting online child sexual abuse worldwide,” said Sgt. Steve Rear, head of the ICE Unit. “If you have any information about a child at risk, please contact your local law enforcement or CyberTip.ca immediately.”

