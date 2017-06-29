Garrick Centre Suddenly Closes Amid Management Shift

The Garrick Centre has shut down.

The Winnipeg concert venue made the announcement Thursday, saying management of the centre is changing hands, placing its future up in the air.

“After many years, and countless amazing shows, we have sadly come to an end,” the statement read in part.

Through its Twitter account, the Garrick Centre told fans the venue was closed as of today.

Announcements on shows already scheduled at the Garrick will be communicated through their event’s Facebook page and Ticketmaster.

